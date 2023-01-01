Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Odyssey

54,900 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 9985847
  2. 9985847
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9985847
  • Stock #: 207825
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H46LB502719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Lunar Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 207825
  • Mileage 54,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 48,787 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 58,881 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic COU...
 49,756 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory