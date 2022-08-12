2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 6 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8978119

8978119 Stock #: 206238

206238 VIN: 1C4RJFLG9LC420245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Redline Pearl]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 206238

Mileage 45,656 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.