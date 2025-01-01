Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Lexus NX

106,866 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Lexus NX

Watch This Vehicle
12293568

2020 Lexus NX

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,866KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJSARDZ5L5004312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Eminent White Pearl]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 200357
  • Mileage 106,866 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 Mazda CX-5 93,745 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus NX for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 Lexus NX 106,866 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2019 Ford F-150 XL 172,810 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX