New 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Comfort Package! Bluetooth, Available NAV, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Advanced Keyless Entry, Rear Passenger Vents, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Controls, 2.5L w/ Cylinder Deactivation, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Power Liftgate, 17" Alloy Wheels. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
Includes i-ACTIVSENSE Safety Pkg (Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, Pedestrian Detection, Distance Recognition Support, Forward Obstruction Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane-keep Assist, High Beam Control System, Colour Multi-information Display, Traffic Sign Recognition, Active Driving Display), Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brakes, Rain Sensing Wipers, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Power Accessories.
A knockout in Soul Red Crystal Metallic, our 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg. is everything you're looking for and more! All GS Trims come standard with the i-ACTIVSENSE 2.5L SkyActiv-G Engine w/ Cylinder Deactivation System! It offers 187 HP while matched to a 6-Speed Automatic transmission with Sport mode and Drive Selection. You'll love the handling of our All Wheel Drive CX-5 GS and conquer the road with 7.9L/100km thanks to Mazda's new Cylinder Deactivation System, which shuts down the two outside cylinders at crusing speeds to maximize efficiency. Brilliantly engineered, our CX-5 GS AWD is the pinnacle of aerodynamic design with 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights and daytime running lights.
Slide inside the well-appointed cabin that has been masterfully designed to meet your needs with a moonroof, heated front seats with 6-way power controls, rear passenger vents, automatic dual-zone automatic climate control, Advanced Keyless Entry, steering wheel mounted cruise/audio, and a 40/20/40 split-fold rear seat. Get acquainted with the Mazda Connect system and listen to your favorite song through the sound system with 6 speakers as you set off.
You'll drive confidently knowing our CX-5 GS AWD has received superior safety ratings and that you are surrounded by innovative safety systems including a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, dynamic stability control, traction control, and advanced airbags. With all of the i-ACTIV safety features, you'll be in even safer hands with Smart Brake Support, Pedestrian Detection, Distance Recognition Support, Forward Obstruction Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and much more! Refined, modern, highly functional and highly desirable, this Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg. is practically calling your name! Get behind the wheel today! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911
