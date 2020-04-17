Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

GS COMFORT

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS COMFORT

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4883091
  • Stock #: 202069
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM8L0795506
Exterior Colour
SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC(46V)
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

New 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Comfort Package! Bluetooth, Available NAV, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Advanced Keyless Entry, Rear Passenger Vents, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Controls, 2.5L w/ Cylinder Deactivation, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Power Liftgate, 17" Alloy Wheels. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Includes i-ACTIVSENSE Safety Pkg (Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, Pedestrian Detection, Distance Recognition Support, Forward Obstruction Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane-keep Assist, High Beam Control System, Colour Multi-information Display, Traffic Sign Recognition, Active Driving Display), Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brakes, Rain Sensing Wipers, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Power Accessories.

A knockout in Soul Red Crystal Metallic, our 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg. is everything you're looking for and more! All GS Trims come standard with the i-ACTIVSENSE 2.5L SkyActiv-G Engine w/ Cylinder Deactivation System! It offers 187 HP while matched to a 6-Speed Automatic transmission with Sport mode and Drive Selection. You'll love the handling of our All Wheel Drive CX-5 GS and conquer the road with 7.9L/100km thanks to Mazda's new Cylinder Deactivation System, which shuts down the two outside cylinders at crusing speeds to maximize efficiency. Brilliantly engineered, our CX-5 GS AWD is the pinnacle of aerodynamic design with 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights and daytime running lights.

Slide inside the well-appointed cabin that has been masterfully designed to meet your needs with a moonroof, heated front seats with 6-way power controls, rear passenger vents, automatic dual-zone automatic climate control, Advanced Keyless Entry, steering wheel mounted cruise/audio, and a 40/20/40 split-fold rear seat. Get acquainted with the Mazda Connect system and listen to your favorite song through the sound system with 6 speakers as you set off.

You'll drive confidently knowing our CX-5 GS AWD has received superior safety ratings and that you are surrounded by innovative safety systems including a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, dynamic stability control, traction control, and advanced airbags. With all of the i-ACTIV safety features, you'll be in even safer hands with Smart Brake Support, Pedestrian Detection, Distance Recognition Support, Forward Obstruction Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and much more! Refined, modern, highly functional and highly desirable, this Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg. is practically calling your name! Get behind the wheel today! Print this page, Come in for a Qualified Test Drive and Get a $25 Visa Gift Card or 50 Air Miles Reward Miles... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-207-8911

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Intelligent Access
  • USB Input
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Led Headlights
  • Cloth / Leather Combination Upholstery
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

