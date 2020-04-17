2020 Mazda CX-5

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Adaptive Cruise Control

KEYLESS REMOTE

Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats

Power Driver Seat

40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Windows MOONROOF

Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Electronic Climate Control

Blind spot sensor

Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors

Driver Heated Seat

Passenger Heated Seat

Alarm Fob -OEM

Intelligent Access

USB Input

Bluetooth Stereo Adapter

Gasoline

Rear cross traffic alert

Led Headlights

Cloth / Leather Combination Upholstery

Lane Keep Assist

Driver Seat Lumbar

