2020 Mazda MAZDA3

- Safety
-
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
- Rear Parking Aid
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Air Conditioning
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Garage door opener
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- KEYLESS REMOTE
- Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- MEMORY SEAT
- Power Driver Seat
- 60/40 Split Bench Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- BACKUP CAMERA
- HEADS UP DISPLAY
- LED Taillights
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- PADDLE SHIFTER
- Lane Departure Warning
- Electronic Climate Control
- Blind spot sensor
- Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
- Driver Heated Seat
- Passenger Heated Seat
- Alarm Fob -OEM
- Power Tilt Steering Wheel
- Power Telescopic Steering
- Intelligent Access
- USB Input
- Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
- Gasoline
- Colored Alloy Wheels
- Rear cross traffic alert
- Forward collision alert
- Led Headlights
- Lane Keep Assist
- Driver Seat Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.