Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT premium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT premium

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

780-464-0668

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 4883079
  3. 4883079
  4. 4883079
  5. 4883079
  6. 4883079
  7. 4883079
  8. 4883079
  9. 4883079
  10. 4883079
  11. 4883079
  12. 4883079
  13. 4883079
  14. 4883079
  15. 4883079
  16. 4883079
  17. 4883079
  18. 4883079
  19. 4883079
  20. 4883079
  21. 4883079
  22. 4883079
  23. 4883079
  24. 4883079
  25. 4883079
  26. 4883079
  27. 4883079
  28. 4883079
  29. 4883079
  30. 4883079
  31. 4883079
  32. 4883079
  33. 4883079
  34. 4883079
  35. 4883079
  36. 4883079
  37. 4883079
  38. 4883079
  39. 4883079
  40. 4883079
  41. 4883079
  42. 4883079
  43. 4883079
  44. 4883079
  45. 4883079
  46. 4883079
  47. 4883079
Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4883079
  • Stock #: 201744
  • VIN: JM1BPBMM1L1158066
Exterior Colour
POLYMETAL GREY METALLIC(47C)
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

**EXECUTIVE DEMO**PLEASE CALL FOR PRICING AND MILEAGE** Included Accessories: 3M Protection Hood/Fender/Mirrors, All Weather Mats, Window Tint, and Remote Start.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Rear Parking Aid
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 60/40 Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • HEADS UP DISPLAY
  • LED Taillights
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • PADDLE SHIFTER
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Power Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Power Telescopic Steering
  • Intelligent Access
  • USB Input
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Colored Alloy Wheels
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Forward collision alert
  • Led Headlights
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Driver Seat Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

2018 RAM 1500 SPORT
 26,708 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT
 171,060 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 220,012 KM
$18,665 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-464-XXXX

(click to show)

780-464-0668

Send A Message