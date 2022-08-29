2020 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 0 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9206350

9206350 Stock #: 206615

206615 VIN: JM1BPAMM4L1159027

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Deep Crystal Blue Mica]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,072 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.