2020 Mazda MAZDA3

67,007 KM

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Sport GT HATCH

Location

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

67,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9236239
  • Stock #: 206643
  • VIN: JM1BPAMM5L1161367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Snowflake White Pearl]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,007 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-XXXX

587-805-0370

