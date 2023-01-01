2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Sale $57,638 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9621967

9621967 Stock #: SMC0418A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic

Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 69,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Automatic Parking Turbo/Supercharged Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.