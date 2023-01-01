$57,638+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 53 | 360 Camera | Carbon Fiber Interior | Heated & Ventilated Seats |
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$57,638
- Listing ID: 9621967
- Stock #: SMC0418A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,200 KM
Vehicle Description
360 Camera | Carbon Fiber Interior | Heated & Ventilated Seats
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle's Packages and Option's:
Premium Package
- Climate Comfort Front Seats
- 360 Degree Camera
- Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
- Active Multibeam LED Lighting System
- Burmester Surround Sound System
- Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release
- Heated Rear Seats
- EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer
- Keyless Go
- Enhanced Heated Front Seats
- Heated Armrests-Front
Metallic Paint
Metal Weave Trim
19 inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Wheels-Bicolour
All Season Tires
Black Fabric Headliner
Obsidian Black Metallic exterior
Black leather with red stitching
Presented in the ever-popular Obsidian Black Metallic, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E53 is a perfect mix of a luxurious and powerful sedan. The E53 comes to us on a local trade and no previous accident history. The exterior of the car features a bold design with a long hood and an aerodynamic shape. Featured on this E53 AMG is 19 inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Wheels and an AMG exhaust. Included in this 2020 E53 AMG is the premium package which provides climate comfort front seats, 360 degree camera, adaptive high beam assist, active multibeam LED lighting system, Burmester surround sound system, foot activated trunk/tailgate release, heated rear seats, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, keyless go, enhanced heated front seats, and heated armrests in the front.
The interior of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E53 is a luxurious and comfortable space designed for maximum comfort. Inside the cabin it features soft Nappa leather upholstery, brushed aluminum accents and a carbon fibre trim. The car also includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the MBUX infotainment system, and an ambient lighting system. There are also a variety of advanced tech features, such as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a wireless charging pad. The car also comes with a four-zone climate control system, a power rear sunshade, and heated and ventilated front seats. It features a powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, producing 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, giving it smooth and responsive acceleration. With its powerful engine and luxurious interior, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E53 is the perfect blend of performance and luxury.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Vehicle Features
