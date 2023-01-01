Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

69,200 KM

Details Description Features

$57,638

+ tax & licensing
$57,638

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 | 360 Camera | Carbon Fiber Interior | Heated & Ventilated Seats |

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 | 360 Camera | Carbon Fiber Interior | Heated & Ventilated Seats |

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

Sale

$57,638

+ taxes & licensing

69,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621967
  • Stock #: SMC0418A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,200 KM

Vehicle Description

360 Camera | Carbon Fiber Interior | Heated & Ventilated Seats

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle's Packages and Option's:

Premium Package

- Climate Comfort Front Seats

- 360 Degree Camera

- Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)

- Active Multibeam LED Lighting System

- Burmester Surround Sound System

- Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release

- Heated Rear Seats

- EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer

- Keyless Go

- Enhanced Heated Front Seats

- Heated Armrests-Front

Metallic Paint

Metal Weave Trim

19 inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Wheels-Bicolour

All Season Tires

Black Fabric Headliner

Obsidian Black Metallic exterior

Black leather with red stitching

Presented in the ever-popular Obsidian Black Metallic, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E53 is a perfect mix of a luxurious and powerful sedan. The E53 comes to us on a local trade and no previous accident history. The exterior of the car features a bold design with a long hood and an aerodynamic shape. Featured on this E53 AMG is 19 inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Wheels and an AMG exhaust. Included in this 2020 E53 AMG is the premium package which provides climate comfort front seats, 360 degree camera, adaptive high beam assist, active multibeam LED lighting system, Burmester surround sound system, foot activated trunk/tailgate release, heated rear seats, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, keyless go, enhanced heated front seats, and heated armrests in the front.

The interior of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E53 is a luxurious and comfortable space designed for maximum comfort. Inside the cabin it features soft Nappa leather upholstery, brushed aluminum accents and a carbon fibre trim. The car also includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the MBUX infotainment system, and an ambient lighting system. There are also a variety of advanced tech features, such as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a wireless charging pad. The car also comes with a four-zone climate control system, a power rear sunshade, and heated and ventilated front seats. It features a powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, producing 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, giving it smooth and responsive acceleration. With its powerful engine and luxurious interior, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E53 is the perfect blend of performance and luxury.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Turbo/Supercharged
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

