2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 1 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10500921

10500921 Stock #: 208449

208449 VIN: JA4AT3AA0LZ609183

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 208449

Mileage 85,110 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.