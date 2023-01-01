Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

34,680 KM

Details

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

SEL

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 10770243
  2. 10770243
  3. 10770243
  4. 10770243
  5. 10770243
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
34,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4JZ3AX2LZ613349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 208463
  • Mileage 34,680 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 34,680 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 144,196 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic SEDAN for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2016 Honda Civic SEDAN 120,948 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander