2020 Mitsubishi RVR

61,707 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,707KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AW8LU600641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Pearl White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 209948
  • Mileage 61,707 KM

