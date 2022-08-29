2020 Mitsubishi RVR

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 6 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9103486

9103486 Stock #: 206455

206455 VIN: JA4AJ4AW3LU603642

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Pearl White]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 206455

Mileage 71,677 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.