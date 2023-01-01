2020 Mitsubishi RVR

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 5 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9596740

9596740 Stock #: 207200

207200 VIN: JA4AJ4AW7LU603644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Labrador Black Pearl]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 207200

Mileage 71,562 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.