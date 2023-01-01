2020 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 0 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9930251

9930251 Stock #: 207705

207705 VIN: JN1BJ1CW0LW393742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Glacier White]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 207705

Mileage 46,063 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.