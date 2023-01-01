Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 3500

79,847 KM

Details Description Features

$76,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$76,695

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 3500

2020 RAM 3500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 9711880
  3. 9711880
  4. 9711880
  5. 9711880
  6. 9711880
  7. 9711880
  8. 9711880
  9. 9711880
  10. 9711880
  11. 9711880
  12. 9711880
  13. 9711880
  14. 9711880
  15. 9711880
  16. 9711880
  17. 9711880
  18. 9711880
  19. 9711880
  20. 9711880
  21. 9711880
  22. 9711880
  23. 9711880
  24. 9711880
  25. 9711880
  26. 9711880
  27. 9711880
  28. 9711880
  29. 9711880
  30. 9711880
  31. 9711880
  32. 9711880
  33. 9711880
  34. 9711880
  35. 9711880
  36. 9711880
  37. 9711880
  38. 9711880
  39. 9711880
  40. 9711880
  41. 9711880
  42. 9711880
  43. 9711880
  44. 9711880
  45. 9711880
  46. 9711880
  47. 9711880
  48. 9711880
Contact Seller

$76,695

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711880
  • Stock #: 207389
  • VIN: 3C63R3ELXLG169604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 207389
  • Mileage 79,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected, ALL Work Complete and Included in Price! No Accidents. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Diesel, Standard Bed (6'4"), 36,100 LB Towing Capacity, Remote Start, NAV, Backup Cam, Memory Driver Seat, F/R Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Front Seat Lumbar, Tilt/Sliding Moonroof, Blindspot Sensors, Parking Sensors, Keyless Remote Entry, Auto Exhaust Brake, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, Leather Upholstery, 4X4, Cummins Diesel Straight 6 Cylinder, 6-Speed A/T, Alloy Wheels, Molded Running Boards, Spray-On Box Liner, Trailer Tow Package, Auto LED Headlights/Taillights, Fog Lights, Rear Window Defrost, A/C, Auto Dual-Zone Climate Control, Electronic Climate Control, Rear Air Vents, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM/XM Radio, USB/C-TYPE/AUX/12V/AC Input. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409

This Diesel powered 2020 RAM 2500 Laramie Crew Cab 4X4 is highly capable and here to earn your respect in Billet Silver Metallic! Motivated by a TurboCharged 6.7 Liter Cummins Diesel 6 Cylinder that delivers 370hp and 850lb-ft of torque matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for nearly effortless towing and hauling. But even when you're hard at work, the coil-spring suspension in this Four Wheel Drive truck can help deliver a smooth and confident ride. The bold proportions of the RAM 2500 stand out whether you're on the job or off the clock with LED lighting, a chrome grille, heated power mirrors, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a convenient built-in bumper step for easy tailgate access.

Upscale comfort greets you in this well-designed Laramie cabin that boasts heated leather front and folding rear seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and intelligent technology. You're in command with a Uconnect infotainment system that supports an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth, plus a 10-speaker audio system is on board as well to keep you in tune with your busy day.

RAM puts your safety on a solid foundation with a high-strength steel frame that complements a backup camera, rear parking sensors, ABS, traction control, stability control, and advanced airbags. Let this 2500 Laramie show you the right way to work! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

3rd party listings such as Kijiji, AutoTrader, CarGurus etc. may not correctly reflect our pricing structure. Please refer to Park Mazda dot ca for the most up to date pricing and purchase options.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
LED Taillights
Molded Running Boards -OEM

Safety

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Parking Aid
Blind spot sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Trim

Leather upholstery

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Dual Zone Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

KEYLESS REMOTE
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Spray-on Box Liner
Cooled Driver Seat
Cooled Passenger Seat
Electronic Climate Control
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Passenger Seat Lumbar
Intelligent Access
USB Input
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
Led Headlights
Front Parking Aid
Driver Seat Lumbar
Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2017 Kia Sorento
146,412 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 35,000 KM
$66,995 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Nautilu...
 45,673 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory