2020 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
- Listing ID: 9711880
- Stock #: 207389
- VIN: 3C63R3ELXLG169604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,847 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Inspected, ALL Work Complete and Included in Price! No Accidents. CLEAN CARFAX. Bluetooth, Diesel, Standard Bed (6'4"), 36,100 LB Towing Capacity, Remote Start, NAV, Backup Cam, Memory Driver Seat, F/R Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Front Seat Lumbar, Tilt/Sliding Moonroof, Blindspot Sensors, Parking Sensors, Keyless Remote Entry, Auto Exhaust Brake, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, Leather Upholstery, 4X4, Cummins Diesel Straight 6 Cylinder, 6-Speed A/T, Alloy Wheels, Molded Running Boards, Spray-On Box Liner, Trailer Tow Package, Auto LED Headlights/Taillights, Fog Lights, Rear Window Defrost, A/C, Auto Dual-Zone Climate Control, Electronic Climate Control, Rear Air Vents, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM/XM Radio, USB/C-TYPE/AUX/12V/AC Input. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409
This Diesel powered 2020 RAM 2500 Laramie Crew Cab 4X4 is highly capable and here to earn your respect in Billet Silver Metallic! Motivated by a TurboCharged 6.7 Liter Cummins Diesel 6 Cylinder that delivers 370hp and 850lb-ft of torque matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for nearly effortless towing and hauling. But even when you're hard at work, the coil-spring suspension in this Four Wheel Drive truck can help deliver a smooth and confident ride. The bold proportions of the RAM 2500 stand out whether you're on the job or off the clock with LED lighting, a chrome grille, heated power mirrors, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a convenient built-in bumper step for easy tailgate access.
Upscale comfort greets you in this well-designed Laramie cabin that boasts heated leather front and folding rear seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and intelligent technology. You're in command with a Uconnect infotainment system that supports an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth, plus a 10-speaker audio system is on board as well to keep you in tune with your busy day.
RAM puts your safety on a solid foundation with a high-strength steel frame that complements a backup camera, rear parking sensors, ABS, traction control, stability control, and advanced airbags. Let this 2500 Laramie show you the right way to work! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
3rd party listings such as Kijiji, AutoTrader, CarGurus etc. may not correctly reflect our pricing structure. Please refer to Park Mazda dot ca for the most up to date pricing and purchase options.
