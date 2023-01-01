Menu
2020 Subaru Outback

61,099 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTDAC2L3166549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Crystal White Pearl]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 208758
  • Mileage 61,099 KM

Buy From Home Available

