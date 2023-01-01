$31,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-805-0370
2020 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9688285
- Stock #: 207355
- VIN: 4T1G11AK8LU975081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,853 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Inspected, ALL Work Complete and Included in Price! Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Adaptive Cruise, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, LED Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Heated Side Mirrors, Rear Trunk Spoiler, Twin Exhaust, Leatherette/Cloth Upholstery, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Paddle Shifters, AM/FM Radio, USB Ports, A/C, Traction Control, Automatic High Beams, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Rear Seat Armrest, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors. Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409
Our sophisticated 2020 Toyota Camry SE Sedan is a reward for all your senses in Super White. Motivated by a 2.5 Liter Dynamic Force 4 Cylinder generating 203hp tethered to a paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission that answers the call for efficient performance. In fact, this Front Wheel Drive sedan scores nearly approximately 6.0L/100km on the highway with agile handling that's engineered to put a smile on your face. You'll also enjoy our Camry's bold good looks that are set off by LED lighting, sport-style rocker panels, a rear spoiler, black alloy wheels, and dual chrome exhaust tips.
Upscale and athletic, the SE cabin makes our Camry even more fun to drive with SofTex front sport seats, eight-way power for the driver, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic temperature control, and embossed mesh trim. You can also tune in and stay in touch with the 7-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, WiFi/Amazon Alexa compatibility, and a six-speaker sound system.
Drive with confidence knowing Toyota supplies Safety Sense technology like a backup camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic braking, lane-keeping assistance, and more. Simply put, our Camry is engineered to surpass all expectations. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409
Vehicle was previously used as a rental vehicle and has been fully inspected and passed a mechanical fitness assessment at Park Mazda.
