Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Corolla

201,513 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle
12277323

2020 Toyota Corolla

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,513KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4RBE8LP002079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Crush Metallic]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 200464
  • Mileage 201,513 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 139,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX AWD for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2017 Kia Sorento LX AWD 122,109 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2010 Honda Accord Crosstour 249,933 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla