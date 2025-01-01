$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,513KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4RBE8LP002079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Crush Metallic]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 200464
- Mileage 201,513 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.







