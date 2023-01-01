Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

135,227 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9796450
  • Stock #: 20P250
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE3LP011658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Crush Metallic]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,227 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

