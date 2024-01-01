Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Highlander

78,553 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11723026
  2. 11723026
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,553KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGZRBH7LS002776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Ruby Flare Pearl]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 209854
  • Mileage 78,553 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2007 Buick Allure CXL for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2007 Buick Allure CXL 171,964 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Mazda CX-3 60,566 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS 108,288 KM $23,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander