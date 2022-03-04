Menu
2020 Toyota Sienna

29,138 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2020 Toyota Sienna

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8621378
  • Stock #: 205717
  • VIN: 5TDJZ3DC3LS236479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 205717
  • Mileage 29,138 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

2013 RAM 1500 SPORT
 119,785 KM
$29,677 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 98,336 KM
$27,377 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Camaro
60,837 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

