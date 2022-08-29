Menu
2020 Toyota Sienna

71,229 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

587-805-0370

V6 BASE

Location

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

71,229KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9034765
  • Stock #: 206325
  • VIN: 5TDZZ3DC1LS058378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Celestial Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,229 KM

587-805-0370

