2021 Acura RDX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 1 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10392258

10392258 Stock #: 218315

218315 VIN: 5J8TC2H56ML808116

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Majestic Black Pearl]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 218315

Mileage 80,109 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.