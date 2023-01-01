Menu
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia

7,000 KM

$59,980

+ tax & licensing
$59,980

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Quadrifoglio | 1 Owner | No Accidents | PPF | Like New | Extremely Low KM

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Quadrifoglio | 1 Owner | No Accidents | PPF | Like New | Extremely Low KM

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$59,980

+ taxes & licensing

7,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10135494
  Stock #: SMC0562A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Misano Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Quadrifoglio | 1 Owner | No Accidents | PPF | Like New | Extremely Low KMAt Sherwood Motorcars, we are excited to offer a stunning 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio where luxury and performance converge. Allow us to introduce the Alfa Romeo Giulia, a remarkable masterpiece that combines Italian craftsmanship with exhilarating power. Dressed in a captivating Blue Metallic exterior and protected with top quality paint protection film this vehicle exudes elegance and sophistication at every angle. Step inside and experience the epitome of comfort with the supple Black Leather interior, expertly designed to provide a driving experience like no other.This exceptional Giulia has been meticulously maintained, boasting an immaculate condition that speaks to the care provided by its one previous owner. With less than 8,000 kilometers on the odometer, this extraordinary machine is still in its prime, ready to ignite your senses with its remarkable performance capabilities.Under the hood, the Giulia Quadrifoglio houses a heart that beats with unbridled power. The soul of this masterpiece lies in its robust 2.9-liter V6 engine, a true testament to Italian engineering. Generating an awe-inspiring 505 horsepower, this dynamic powerhouse propels you from 0 to 100 km/h in a breathtakingly swift time, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience that will leave you yearning for more.Equipped with a range of enticing packages and features, it offers an all-encompassing driving experience. Slip into the driver's seat and embrace the available Driver Assistance Package, which seamlessly integrates advanced safety technologies to enhance your confidence on the road. Revel in the melodic harmony of the available Harman Kardon premium audio system, enveloping you in rich, immersive sound as you embark on every journey.Designed with both performance and luxury in mind, the Giulia boasts an array of cutting-edge features. Indulge in the refined elegance of the Alfa Romeo DNA Pro Drive Mode Selector, allowing you to tailor your driving experience to your preferences with its dynamic, natural, and advanced settings. The advanced infotainment system with a high-definition touchscreen offers seamless connectivity, keeping you effortlessly in tune with your digital world.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
COLOURED BRAKE CALIPERS

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Quick Order Package 25P
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
MISANO BLUE METALLIC
GLOSS BLACK W/WHITE BRAKE CALIPERS
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION (REGISTRATION REQUIRED)
White & Green Seat Stitching
NERO EDIZIONE -inc: Dark Miron V Scudetto Grille Dark Miron Badging Dark Miron Exterior Mirror Caps
WHEELS: 19" X 8.5" FR & 19" X 10" RR DARK TECNICO -inc: Aluminum
ICE/BLACK SPARCO LEATHER/ALCANTARA RACE SEATS -inc: Fixed Seat Bolster Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Power Driver Height Adjuster Seat Fixed Thigh Support Power Passenger Height Adjuster Seat
ACTIVE DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE - QV -inc: Active Blind Spot Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Driver Attention Alert Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Solar-Control Windshield Glass Traffic Sign Recognition Highway Assist System Intelligen...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

