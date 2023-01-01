$59,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-872-7756
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Quadrifoglio | 1 Owner | No Accidents | PPF | Like New | Extremely Low KM
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$59,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10135494
- Stock #: SMC0562A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Misano Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Quadrifoglio | 1 Owner | No Accidents | PPF | Like New | Extremely Low KMAt Sherwood Motorcars, we are excited to offer a stunning 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio where luxury and performance converge. Allow us to introduce the Alfa Romeo Giulia, a remarkable masterpiece that combines Italian craftsmanship with exhilarating power. Dressed in a captivating Blue Metallic exterior and protected with top quality paint protection film this vehicle exudes elegance and sophistication at every angle. Step inside and experience the epitome of comfort with the supple Black Leather interior, expertly designed to provide a driving experience like no other.This exceptional Giulia has been meticulously maintained, boasting an immaculate condition that speaks to the care provided by its one previous owner. With less than 8,000 kilometers on the odometer, this extraordinary machine is still in its prime, ready to ignite your senses with its remarkable performance capabilities.Under the hood, the Giulia Quadrifoglio houses a heart that beats with unbridled power. The soul of this masterpiece lies in its robust 2.9-liter V6 engine, a true testament to Italian engineering. Generating an awe-inspiring 505 horsepower, this dynamic powerhouse propels you from 0 to 100 km/h in a breathtakingly swift time, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience that will leave you yearning for more.Equipped with a range of enticing packages and features, it offers an all-encompassing driving experience. Slip into the driver's seat and embrace the available Driver Assistance Package, which seamlessly integrates advanced safety technologies to enhance your confidence on the road. Revel in the melodic harmony of the available Harman Kardon premium audio system, enveloping you in rich, immersive sound as you embark on every journey.Designed with both performance and luxury in mind, the Giulia boasts an array of cutting-edge features. Indulge in the refined elegance of the Alfa Romeo DNA Pro Drive Mode Selector, allowing you to tailor your driving experience to your preferences with its dynamic, natural, and advanced settings. The advanced infotainment system with a high-definition touchscreen offers seamless connectivity, keeping you effortlessly in tune with your digital world.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.