2021 Audi RS 4

31,700 KM

$119,178

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

Q8 | Sunroof | 360 Degree Backup Camera | 4-Zone Climate Controls | Bang & Olufsen Audio | 23in Wheels

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

Sale

31,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621784
  • Stock #: SMC0352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Black Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof | 360 Camera | 4-zone Climate Controls | Bang & Olufsen Audio | 23inch WheelsBeing one of the most sought after Audi SUV's, this 2021 Audi RS Q8 is now offered for sale at Sherwood Motorcars finished in the stunning Glacier White. It is known as the most powerful and sportiest version of the Q8 series as it is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing a whopping 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Not only turning heads by it's beautiful sound and structure, the RS Q8 is equipped with 23-inch alloy rims mounted on Continental Sport Contact 6 tires. Ensuring visibility from all angles when inside, his RS Q8 is equipped with a large sunroof. Being one of the heaviest sport SUV's on the market, the RS Q8 is one of the best vehicles for maintaining the feeling of luxury while staying safe in winter weather conditions.

While the exterior of the RS Q8 may look menacing, it is contrasted by a highly modernized interior that provides comfort for the whole family. When seated, you notice the beautiful leather and alcantara accents which transforms and elevates it to provide the extreme luxury feel while remaining a timeless design. You're comfortable in the black leather seats which provide options for both heating and cooling to ensure the comfort of yourself and your passengers. In front of you is the RS Q8's heated leather steering wheel with controls mounted to utilize the Bang & Olufsen 23-speaker sound system and infotainment system. One of Audi's most popular safety precautions is the addition of the 360 degree camera to safely view all angles of the RSQ8. All your passengers will be happy when using the 4-zone climate control to ensure comfortability from the front passenger to the back passengers. This incredibly luxurious and powerful vehicle is sure to move quickly.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

