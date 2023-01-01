$119,178+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi RS 4
Q8 | Sunroof | 360 Degree Backup Camera | 4-Zone Climate Controls | Bang & Olufsen Audio | 23in Wheels
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
- Listing ID: 9621784
- Stock #: SMC0352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Black w/Black Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof | 360 Camera | 4-zone Climate Controls | Bang & Olufsen Audio | 23inch WheelsBeing one of the most sought after Audi SUV's, this 2021 Audi RS Q8 is now offered for sale at Sherwood Motorcars finished in the stunning Glacier White. It is known as the most powerful and sportiest version of the Q8 series as it is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing a whopping 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Not only turning heads by it's beautiful sound and structure, the RS Q8 is equipped with 23-inch alloy rims mounted on Continental Sport Contact 6 tires. Ensuring visibility from all angles when inside, his RS Q8 is equipped with a large sunroof. Being one of the heaviest sport SUV's on the market, the RS Q8 is one of the best vehicles for maintaining the feeling of luxury while staying safe in winter weather conditions.
While the exterior of the RS Q8 may look menacing, it is contrasted by a highly modernized interior that provides comfort for the whole family. When seated, you notice the beautiful leather and alcantara accents which transforms and elevates it to provide the extreme luxury feel while remaining a timeless design. You're comfortable in the black leather seats which provide options for both heating and cooling to ensure the comfort of yourself and your passengers. In front of you is the RS Q8's heated leather steering wheel with controls mounted to utilize the Bang & Olufsen 23-speaker sound system and infotainment system. One of Audi's most popular safety precautions is the addition of the 360 degree camera to safely view all angles of the RSQ8. All your passengers will be happy when using the 4-zone climate control to ensure comfortability from the front passenger to the back passengers. This incredibly luxurious and powerful vehicle is sure to move quickly.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
