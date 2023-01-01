$125,932+ tax & licensing
587-412-2251
2021 Audi RS 4
Q8 4.0T Quattro | TSW Sebring Wheels & Pirelli Scorpion Winter Tires
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$125,932
- Listing ID: 9621796
- Stock #: SMC0347A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sebring Black
- Interior Colour Black w/Black Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,200 KM
Vehicle Description
4.0T Quattro | Carbon Optics Package| Massage Seats | RS Design Package - RED | No Accident History | TSW Sebring Wheels & Pirelli Scorpion Winter Tires
Being the most powerful and sportiest version of the Q8 series, this 2021 Audi RS Q8 is now offered for sale at Sherwood Motorcars finished in the beautiful Night Black. This attentively driven RS Q8 is brought to you with no accident history and lots of incredible features. The intense increase in power is thanks to a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing a whopping 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The RS Q8 is mounted on huge 23 inch 5-Y-spoke gloss black rims to match rest of the exterior with the eye-catching red calipers. On the exterior we also see the added carbon optics package which provides the carbon exterior mirror housings, black roof rails, black badges, the 23 inch aluminum wheels in black anthracite, singleframe mask in carbon, and front carbon spoiler. Being one of the heaviest sport SUV's on the market, the RS Q8 is one of the best vehicles for maintaining the feeling of luxury while staying safe in winter conditions. The result is having the perfect travel vehicle to go from snowy mountains in Banff to the beaches off Vancouver island.The menacing look of the exterior is contrasted by highly modernized interior that provides comfort and a feeling of pure luxury. When seated, you notice the alcantara accents trim and the black leather with the RS Design Package in red. This design package adds red stitching to the quilted leather seats, red accents to the seat belt, red stitching to the alcantara steering wheel, and finally red calipers which pop beautifully against the all black exterior. This RS Design Package transforms and elevates the interior to provide the extreme luxury feel while remaining a timeless design. The beautiful perforated leather seats provide both heating and cooling option and now massage seats for the driver and front passenger. In front of you is the RS Q8 alcantara steering wheel with controls mounted to utilize the Bang & Olufsen 23-speaker sound system and infotainment system. Behind you, the RS Q8 is equipped with spacious second row to include the rest of the family in your next outgoing. This incredibly popular vehicle is sure to move quickly.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
