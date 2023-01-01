Menu
2021 Audi RS 4

19,200 KM

Details Description Features

$125,932

+ tax & licensing
$125,932

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

2021 Audi RS 4

2021 Audi RS 4

Q8 4.0T Quattro | TSW Sebring Wheels & Pirelli Scorpion Winter Tires

2021 Audi RS 4

Q8 4.0T Quattro | TSW Sebring Wheels & Pirelli Scorpion Winter Tires

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

Sale

$125,932

+ taxes & licensing

19,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621796
  • Stock #: SMC0347A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sebring Black
  • Interior Colour Black w/Black Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,200 KM

Vehicle Description

4.0T Quattro | Carbon Optics Package| Massage Seats | RS Design Package - RED | No Accident History | TSW Sebring Wheels & Pirelli Scorpion Winter Tires

Being the most powerful and sportiest version of the Q8 series, this 2021 Audi RS Q8 is now offered for sale at Sherwood Motorcars finished in the beautiful Night Black. This attentively driven RS Q8 is brought to you with no accident history and lots of incredible features. The intense increase in power is thanks to a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing a whopping 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The RS Q8 is mounted on huge 23 inch 5-Y-spoke gloss black rims to match rest of the exterior with the eye-catching red calipers. On the exterior we also see the added carbon optics package which provides the carbon exterior mirror housings, black roof rails, black badges, the 23 inch aluminum wheels in black anthracite, singleframe mask in carbon, and front carbon spoiler. Being one of the heaviest sport SUV's on the market, the RS Q8 is one of the best vehicles for maintaining the feeling of luxury while staying safe in winter conditions. The result is having the perfect travel vehicle to go from snowy mountains in Banff to the beaches off Vancouver island.The menacing look of the exterior is contrasted by highly modernized interior that provides comfort and a feeling of pure luxury. When seated, you notice the alcantara accents trim and the black leather with the RS Design Package in red. This design package adds red stitching to the quilted leather seats, red accents to the seat belt, red stitching to the alcantara steering wheel, and finally red calipers which pop beautifully against the all black exterior. This RS Design Package transforms and elevates the interior to provide the extreme luxury feel while remaining a timeless design. The beautiful perforated leather seats provide both heating and cooling option and now massage seats for the driver and front passenger. In front of you is the RS Q8 alcantara steering wheel with controls mounted to utilize the Bang & Olufsen 23-speaker sound system and infotainment system. Behind you, the RS Q8 is equipped with spacious second row to include the rest of the family in your next outgoing. This incredibly popular vehicle is sure to move quickly.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

