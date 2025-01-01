Menu
2021 Chevrolet Blazer

31,781 KM

Details

$CALL

+ GST
Premier

12676830

Premier

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
31,781KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBLRS0MS556565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Iridescent Pearl Tricoat]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 211103
  • Mileage 31,781 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

