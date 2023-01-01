Menu
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

85,107 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

85,107KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10150137
  • Stock #: 218039
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN9M1122335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

