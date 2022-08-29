2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9079480

9079480 Stock #: 216420

216420 VIN: 3GCUYEED1MG116862

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Iridescent Pearl Tricoat]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 216420

Mileage 28,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.