Menu
Account
Sign In
Wildtrak 4 Door Advanced 4x4, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164

2021 Ford Bronco

16,600 KM

Details Description Features

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak | Sasquatch Pkg | Lux Pkg | Hardtop

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak | Sasquatch Pkg | Lux Pkg | Hardtop

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 10895538
  2. 10895538
  3. 10895538
  4. 10895538
Contact Seller

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
16,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
  • Interior Colour Medium Sandstone/Blk Onyx
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Wildtrak 4 Door Advanced 4x4, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: 4-wheel disc brakes w/Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) electronic stability control and electric brake boost (STD)
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

Used 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT | Remote Start | SuperCrew | Gas 6.2L for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT | Remote Start | SuperCrew | Gas 6.2L 85,000 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee North | Remote Start | Heated Steering Wheel | 4x4 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2017 Jeep Cherokee North | Remote Start | Heated Steering Wheel | 4x4 112,380 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport | Full Front PPF | Command Start for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport | Full Front PPF | Command Start 46,100 KM $56,800 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco