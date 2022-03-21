2021 Ford Expedition

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 6 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8924923

8924923 Stock #: 216135

216135 VIN: 1FMJU1JT1MEA23976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 216135

Mileage 16,631 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.