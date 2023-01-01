2021 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 5 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10446807

10446807 Stock #: 218399

218399 VIN: 1FMSK8FH5MGB61886

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 218399

Mileage 84,534 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.