2021 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500 | Front and Rear PPF | Full Service Records | Low Kilometers
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$129,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10204413
- Stock #: SMC0437A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony w/Smoke Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 13,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Shelby GT500 | Front and Rear PPF | Full Service Records | Low Kilometers**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
