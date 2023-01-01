2021 GMC Acadia

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 6 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10415394

10415394 Stock #: 218372

218372 VIN: 1GKKNRLS2MZ197853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Ebony Twilight Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 218372

Mileage 84,676 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.