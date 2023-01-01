2021 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 5 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10471242

10471242 Stock #: 218417

218417 VIN: 1GTU9CED4MZ213846

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 218417

Mileage 81,599 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.