2021 GMC Sierra 1500

28,920 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
28,920KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP9EEL3MZ102107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 219932
  • Mileage 28,920 KM

587-805-0370

2021 GMC Sierra 1500