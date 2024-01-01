$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,920KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP9EEL3MZ102107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 219932
- Mileage 28,920 KM
Buy From Home Available
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
2021 GMC Sierra 1500