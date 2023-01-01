2021 GMC Sierra 3500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9563800

9563800 Stock #: 217154

217154 VIN: 1GT49VEY6MF122741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Summit White]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 217154

Mileage 63,058 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.