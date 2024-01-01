Menu
2021 Hyundai PALISADE

49,103 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
49,103KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R5DHE6MU212525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 219794
  • Mileage 49,103 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2021 Hyundai PALISADE