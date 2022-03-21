2021 Hyundai PALISADE

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 2 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8681981

8681981 Stock #: 215821

215821 VIN: KM8R3DHE6MU229704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 215821

Mileage 14,226 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.