2021 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 , 6 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8157658

8157658 Stock #: 214224

214224 VIN: 1C4JJXR6XMW682132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Silver Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 9,675 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.