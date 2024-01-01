$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Rio
5-Door LX+
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
85,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD2ME369923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Steel Grey]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 218839
- Mileage 85,806 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2021 Kia Rio