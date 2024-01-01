Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Kia Rio

85,806 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 10852764
  2. 10852764
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD2ME369923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Steel Grey]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 218839
  • Mileage 85,806 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson UTILITY for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Hyundai Tucson UTILITY 81,810 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS 210,790 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 142,395 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Rio