$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo
2021 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,598KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA22M7229551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Snow White Pearl]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 210888
- Mileage 65,598 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Park Mazda
2021 Kia Seltos SX Turbo 65,598 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Compass LIMITED 4,729 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Mazda CX-5 180,494 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Park Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Call Dealer
587-805-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2021 Kia Seltos