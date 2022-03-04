2021 Kia Seltos

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8531210

8531210 Stock #: 215632

215632 VIN: KNDETCA21M7169973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Gravity Grey]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 215632

Mileage 24,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.