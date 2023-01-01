2021 Kia Sportage

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 4 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10471245

10471245 Stock #: 218410

218410 VIN: KNDPMCAC6M7935744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 218410

Mileage 82,467 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.