2021 Kia Sportage

82,467 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2021 Kia Sportage

2021 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

2021 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471245
  • Stock #: 218410
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC6M7935744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 218410
  • Mileage 82,467 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

