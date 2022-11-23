2021 Mazda CX-3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 1 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9399817

9399817 Stock #: 216921

216921 VIN: JM1DKFC75M1512134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Ceramic Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 216921

Mileage 82,143 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.