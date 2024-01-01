Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda CX-30

40,117 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

Watch This Vehicle
11924516

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11924516
  2. 11924516
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,117KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDL7MM205483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Snowflake White Pearl]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 210037
  • Mileage 40,117 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS AWD for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS AWD 62,414 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Yaris for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2009 Toyota Yaris 194,563 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2017 RAM 1500 119,372 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-30