2021 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 3 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10194600

10194600 Stock #: 218102

218102 VIN: JM3KFBCM5M0118091

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 218102

Mileage 91,304 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.