2021 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 0 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10327017

10327017 Stock #: 218273

218273 VIN: JM3KFBCM2M0117321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Snowflake White Pearl]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 218273

Mileage 90,093 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.