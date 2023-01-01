2021 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 7 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10446816

10446816 Stock #: 218403

218403 VIN: JM3KFBDY3M0117491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Snowflake White Pearl]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 218403

Mileage 66,748 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.