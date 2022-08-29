Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mazda CX-5

71,128 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 9236263
  2. 9236263
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,128KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9236263
  • Stock #: 216641
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM8M1115308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Jet Black Mica]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 216641
  • Mileage 71,128 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 126,738 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS
 71,128 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS
 80,888 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory